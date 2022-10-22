7th CPEC Economic Zone to be built in Islamabad – Planning Ministry sources

ISLAMABAD: Planning Ministry sources have told that a 7th economic zone would be built in Islamabad under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, ARY News reported.

A total of 4500 acres of land near Rawat and 7500 acres near the new Islamabad Airport would be allotted for the construction of the 7th special economic zone under the CPEC. The economic zone would have the capability to produce and store, with the facility to process crude oil.

The allotted land would be given to industrialists and not sold via estate agents, sources said.

Earlier on October 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in Islamabad, said that the government is completing CPEC projects on a priority basis.

According to details, the PM said that the government is ensuring transparency in development projects and those relating to public importance will be completed on an urgent basis.

Pakistan and China are longstanding friends and their relations date back decades, Shehbaz Sharif said both, Shehbaz Sharif said.

The Prime Minister said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the entire Pakistani nation is grateful to the Chinese leadership for their assistance to the flood victims.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and completed CPEC projects. It was informed that work is in progress on its second phase from Thakot to Raikot, while the Havelian-Thakot section of the Karakorum highway has been completed.

Progress on projects such as the Karachi Coastal Development, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) Babusar Tunnel, and railway corridor from Karachi Port Trust to Pipri.

