PM directs officials to complete CPEC projects on priority basis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a meeting with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) in Islamabad, said that the government is completing CPEC projects on a priority basis, ARY News reported citing Radio Pakistan.

According to details, the PM said that the government is ensuring transparency in development projects and those relating to public importance will be completed on an urgent basis.

Pakistan and China are longstanding friends and their relations date back decades, Shehbaz Sharif said both, Shehbaz Sharif said.

The Prime Minister said China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the entire Pakistani nation is grateful to the Chinese leadership for their assistance to the flood victims.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing and completed CPEC projects. It was informed that work is in progress on its second phase from Thakot to Raikot, while the Havelian-Thakot section of the Karakorum highway has been completed.

Progress on projects such as the Karachi Coastal Development, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) Babusar Tunnel and railway corridor from Karachi Port Trust to Pipri.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to complete all the CPEC-related projects in the stipulated period.

The Chinese delegation appreciated the government for the timely completion of CPEC projects. In addition, CRBC showed interest in investing in Pakistan’s ten thousand megawatts solarization project.

Vice President Ye Chengyin presented a cheque of one hundred thousand dollars to the Prime Minister for the relief and assistance of flood victims.

