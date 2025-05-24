8 dead, 45 injured in Punjab storm: PDMA

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has identified 8 dead and 45 others injured due to a severe storm that swept across Punjab, hitting several areas and disturbing daily routines, ARY News reported.

The districts that were affected include Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, and Mianwali in Punjab storm disaster.

According to a report from PDMA, most deaths occurred due to building collapses and unexpected accidents at unsafe locations. The storm caused great damage to mud houses, trees, and solar panels, worsening the crisis.

On the directives of Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, authorities are ensuring instant and top-notch medical assistance for the injured.

Moreover, commissioners, deputy commissioners, and rescue teams across Punjab are also on high alert to mitigate the situation effectively.

Emergency operation centres in all districts are activated, and PDMA’s control room is monitoring 24 hours to evaluate the developing situation.

The government has assured that financial assistance will be given to affected families in the Punjab storm disaster, as per Punjab’s disaster relief policy.

In the Punjab storm disaster, strong winds caused trees to fall and damage solar panels, while in Sheikhupura, a factory roof collapse resulted in one fatality and five injuries.

Meanwhile, in Jhelum, three people lost their lives due to wall collapses, and several others sustained injuries in separate incidents.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid coming out of their homes, touching electric poles and dangling wires, and to report any emergency to local rescue teams, assuring that the PDMA’s teams are monitoring around the clock to control any unforeseen situations.

