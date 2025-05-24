Karachi to Lahore flight hit by severe storm mid-air

KARACHI: A private airline flight en route from Karachi to Lahore faced extreme turbulence after entering a powerful windstorm, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the aircraft remained caught in the storm for several minutes, causing panic among passengers, many of whom were heard reciting verses during the terrifying ordeal.

Due to the severe weather, the pilot decided to turn the aircraft back. Demonstrating exceptional skill, the pilot safely redirected the plane with support from air traffic control, and the flight returned to Karachi without incident.

Another flight, PK 6385, travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, was also diverted to Karachi due to similar weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the departure of two more flights, PK 305 and PF 405, from Karachi to Lahore has been delayed because of the storm in Lahore.

Other flights from various cities to Karachi have also been cancelled due to the poor weather.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to various areas of Lahore. A tree branch fell inside the Lahore High Court, and another tree collapsed in the city’s zoo. Several vehicles were damaged in parking areas due to fallen trees.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has instructed the administration and rescue teams to remain on high alert in light of the ongoing storm and rainfall.

In related news a low-pressure weather system in east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into depression and lay centered around latitude 17.1 N, longitude 73.0 E, which is about 1058 km southeast of Karachi.

It is likely to move eastwards and cross Indian coast near Konkan around mid-day.

Currently, there is no threat to any Pakistani coastal area. The Cyclone Warning Center at Karachi is monitoring the weather system.

The weather system in the Arabian Sea is energized by the warmer water temperatures. Weather experts say it could cause very hot weather in Karachi as the sea breeze is expected to be suspended.

Earlier reports said that the system hovering near India’s western coast and could strengthen into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if conditions remain favourable.

If the system turns into a cyclone, it will be named Shakti meaning ‘power’, a name proposed by Sri Lanka.