CAA dislodges 8 local flight passengers having no vaccine certificates

KARACHI: At least eight passengers were dislodged from their Islamabad-bound flight on Sunday by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not having their proof of vaccination amid the rise of Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

With people still reluctant from getting themselves vaccinated against the global pandemic on the rise in its fourth Covid wave, the government has begun implementing its SOPs one of which is to restrict traveling via flights without Covid vaccination certificates.

The airport manager is personally overseeing the process of checking Covid vaccination certificates, CAA said.

The country has, starting today, made it mandatory for everyone above 18 years of age to get the covid shots for traveling in domestic flights.

Only those flying to international destinations and those flying locally but are not Pakistani citizens will be exceptions.

62 new lives lost to Covid with 5026 fresh infections, NCOC confirms

It may be noted that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) announced at least 62 more deaths due to Covid infection while 5,026 fresh positive cases are reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

With new cases turning up out of the 56,965 tests conducted countrywide in the past 24-hour cut-off period, the NCOC said the positivity rate of the infection has thus remained 8.82 per cent.