80pc medical bills of Sindh education department employees are ‘bogus’

KARACHI: The employees of the Sindh education department have submitted over 100,000 bogus medical bills to be remunerated, said Wednesday the department secretary, ARY News reported.

80 per cent of the employees have submitted the bogus bills, said the Sindh education secretary who revealed the matter to the public today.

All those who have submitted the forged bills to swindle the department will be dealt with legally, he said.

Police raid Intermediate Board office, arrest three in fake documents scam

Separately today from the metropolitan, the police has raided the Board of Intermediate office and arrested three accused involved in fake certificates, documents and jobs scam.

Shara-e-Noor Jahan police have conducted a raid at the Board of Intermediate office and arrested three persons including the mastermind of the gang Nigar Nafees.

“A Grade-14 IT officer of the Intermediate Board, Akram, has been among three suspects,” police said.

“The gang was making fake admission certificates, testimonials and job documents,” police said.