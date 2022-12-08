81 missing persons recovered in November, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Person Commission has disposed of 6,926 cases out of 9,133 cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a report of the commission, a total number of 9,133 complaints were received by the Missing Person Commission by the end of November.

During the last month of November 101 more cases were received by the Missing Person Commission and the total number of cases reached 9,133.

The report submitted with the SC further said that the commission overall solved 5,574 cases and 3,743 missing persons have been recovered so far including 81 in the month of November.

Overall, 241 bodies of the persons declared missing were received, while 974 people are in the custody and 616 people, who have been declared missing, are currently jailed.

Furthermore, the SC was informed that as of November 30, overall 2,207 cases of missing persons are pending.

Earlier on September 8, the families ended their 50-day sit-in against the enforced disappearances after getting assurance from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s committee on the missing persons.

After getting assurance from PM Shehbaz Sharif’s committee, the families of the missing persons have ended their sit-in in Quetta’s Red Zone which continued for 50 days.

