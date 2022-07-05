PM Shehbaz Sharif assures BNP to bring missing persons bill in NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with delegation of coalition partner BNP after the party’s leader Hashim Notezai’s interview at ARY News, sources said.

According to sources, meeting of three-member delegation of Balochistan National Party (BNP) with the prime minister held yesterday.

Apart of State Minister Muhammad Hashim Notezai, BNP Senator Muhammad Qasim also attended the meeting, sources said.

“We have told the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif that we will not withdraw from the issues of enforced disappearances,” a BNP leader said. “We talked the prime minister to bring a bill on enforced disappearances in the National Assembly,” he said.

“Prime Minister assured us introduction of the bill in the assembly after mutual consultation,” BNP leader further said.

Notezai, state minister for energy in the federal cabinet, in his interview to the ARY News had vowed to bring a legislation bill over the missing persons issue in the National Assembly.

“We will not withdraw from the issues of Balochistan and the matter of the missing persons,” he said.

“We will bring the bill in the National Assembly and will see, who is with us and who is not,” he said. ” We will be free to decide if the bill on enforced disappearances not supported,” BNP leader said.

Comments