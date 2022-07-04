‘Will rethink on alliance with govt, if missing persons bill not supported’

KARACHI: Balochistan National Party leader Muhammad Hashim Notezai has vowed to bring a legislation over the missing persons issue in the National Assembly.

“We will not withdraw from the issues of Balochistan and the matter of the missing persons,” in an interview to ARY News Notezai, an ally of the incumbent government and state minister for energy, stressed.

“We will bring the bill in the National Assembly and will see, who is with us and who is not,” he said. ” We will be free to decide if the bill on enforced disappearances not supported,” BNP leader said.

“The list of enforced disappearances comprises of 5,128 persons, and legislation on it is our foremost priority,” he said.

“Ministries and offices are not important for us. If the bill not passed, we will convene the party’s central committee meeting to take a decision whether to remain on the side of the government or not,” Notezai said.

“Sardar Akhtar Mengal had told Shehbaz Sharif, we don’t want ministries but want solution of our issues,” BNP leader said.

“We tabled the enforced disappearances bill in the assembly twice during the PTI government, but when the proposed legislation not supported to become a law, we quit the government and joined the PDM,” he added.

