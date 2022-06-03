Will stand by people against hike in petrol price: PDM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has strongly rejected the increase in petrol and electricity prices, saying that the alliance will stand by the people against the government’s decision, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists in Charsadda, PDM vice-president Aftab Sherpao has criticised the PML-N-led federal government for increasing the prices of petroleum products.

“We will stand by the people against the rising inflation and will support them whenever they come out against the government’s decision,” the Qaumi Watan Party Chairman added.

The PDM vice president further said that being part of the PDM does not mean they will support the government in dropping petrol bombs on the people.

He pointed out that the government has crushed the people of Pakistan by increasing Rs60 on petrol prices within a week. “We cannot support the government’s measures and will continue to fight for the solution of public problems,” he added.

A day earlier, the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

This was the second such increase within a span of two weeks as the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre on May 26, the biggest increase in fuel price in the country’s history.

Comments