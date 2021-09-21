81 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan in a single day

ISLAMABAD: 81 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus while 1,897 new patients were reported across the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll rose to 27,327 after 81 patients died of the virus.

A total of 46,231 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,897 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.1 per cent.

The NCOC data showed that there are a total of 4,846 active cases in the country.

Statistics 21 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,231

Positive Cases: 1897

Positivity % : 4.10%

Deaths : 81

Patients on Critical Care: 4846 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 21, 2021

On Sept 20, the NCOC allowed COVID vaccine jabs to be administered to breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women.

In fresh directives, the country’s top platform managing response to COVID-19 said that the COVID vaccine is safe and effective for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women.

“The vaccine could be administered at any phase of the pregnancy,” it said adding that it does not affect issues pertaining to giving birth to a child in a mother.