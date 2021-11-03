82 more TLP workers released from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: 82 more workers of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were released from Adiala Jail on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said that the decision to release the workers was taken after the second meeting of the steering committee that was set up in line with the agreement reached between the government and the banned outfit.

The Adiala Jail authorities released 82 more TLP workers who were taken into custody by the police to maintain law and order during the protests of the TLP.

Yesterday, 50 workers of the TLP were also released from the jail and with the recent release, the total number has jumped to 132.

Read more: TLP AGREEMENT: NA SESSION LIKELY TO BE SUMMONED ON NOVEMBER 5



On Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations. Addressing a press conference, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

“The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!