87pc eligible Pakistanis fully vaccinated against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Wednesday announced that 87 percent of Pakistan’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ARY News reported.

According to details, 87 percent of the country’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Sindh has the highest vaccination rate followed by Islamabad.

The National Institute of Health said that 89 percent of Punjab’s eligible population and 82 percent of Azad Kashmir have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 65% of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population, 60% of Balochistan and 59% of Gilgit-Baltistan have been vaccinated.

Sources told ARY News that 120.48 million out of 140.31 million eligible citizens have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines while 8.67 million citizens have received one dose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported 620 fresh coronavirus cases, while four deaths were logged during the last 24 hours.

According to the NIH report, 16,704 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 620 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio registered an increase and was recorded at 3.71pc as compared to yesterday’s 2.76%.

