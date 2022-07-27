Pakistan’s Covid positivity ratio jumps to 3.71pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 620 fresh coronavirus cases, while four deaths were logged during the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Tuesday.

According to the NIH report, 16,704 Covid tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 620 turned out to be positive. The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio registered an increase and was recorded at 3.71pc as compared to yesterday’s 2.76%.

The number of critical patients has also increased and as many as 191 people are hospitalised due to complications.

COVID-19 Statistics 27 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,704

Positive Cases: 620

Positivity %: 3.71%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 191 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 27, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

Comments