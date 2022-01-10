95 more test positive for Omicron in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 95 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia said the capital’s tally of Omicron cases climbed to 306 with the addition of new infections. He said a total of 113 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported when 3,785 tests were conducted, showing the positivity rate of 2.99.

He urged citizens to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis and adhere to the SOPs to stop the spread of the viral disease.

Covid-19 cases are steadily rising across Pakistan. As many as 1,649 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country during the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 45,002 samples were tested out of which 1,649 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.66 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.16%.

