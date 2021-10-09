98 more diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad recorded 98 more cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever during the previous 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Of the new cases, 73 were reported in rural areas of the capital while 25 in urban areas.

The number of cases reported in Islamabad thus far this season has climbed to 1,030, the sources said, adding that five people have died from the mosquito-borne disease.

One more person succumbed to dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad on Oct 7. The victim was a resident of Ittefaq Colony in Islamabad’s Tarnol, the sources said.

Apart from the capital, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are also witnessing a rise in dengue fever cases.

Earlier, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid tweeted that the Punjab government was keeping a close eye on the dengue virus to stop its spread while focusing on awareness programmes to teach people how to eliminate factors contributing to it.

