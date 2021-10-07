One more succumbs to dengue fever in Islamabad, toll rises to 5

PESHAWAR: One more person succumbed to dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The sources said five people have died from the mosquito-borne disease in the capital thus far this season.

The latest victim was a resident of Ittefaq Colony in Islamabad’s Tarnol, they said.

As many as 96 more people were diagnosed with the disease during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the capital to 815.

Of the total cases, 545 have been reported in rural areas and 270 in urban areas.

Punjab reported 207 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in the province during the last 24 hours.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch earlier today stated that out of 234 cases 179 dengue fever infections have been reported in Lahore.

“This season 2989 dengue fever cases have surfaced in Punjab so far,” health secretary said. “ Most dengue fever cases have been reported in Lahore,” Imran Sikandar said.

