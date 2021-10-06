Sindh records 229 dengue fever cases in October

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 229 dengue fever cases till October 06, provincial health department has said in a report on the viral disease.

As per the statistics released by the Sindh Health Department here on Wednesday, the majority of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases were reported in Karachi division.

Most cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Karachi were 36, which were reported in the city’s Central district, health department said.

Moreover, 28 cases were recorded in the East district, 13 in South district, 23 in Korangi, 12 cases in West district and six cases in Malir, according to the report.

Matiari district of the Hyderabad division, have maximum cases in Sindh, which were 88 cases.

Moreover, one dengue fever case reported in Hyderabad, three cases in Badin and 16 dengue cases in Tharparkar, according to the health department report.

The province has recorded 603 dengue cases in September, provincial health department said.

Provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh including four in Karachi, three in Central district and one in East district of the city.

