Sindh records 508 dengue fever cases in September

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 508 dengue cases from September 1 to 27, according to a report released by the Sindh Health Department.

As per the statistics shared by provincial health department here on Tuesday, the majority of dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division.

Of total cases, 442 dengue cases were reported from the Karachi division, highest number of 118 cases were reported in Central district.

Out of the total cases in the Karachi division, 79 cases recorded in the East district, 34 in South district, 37 in Korangi, 28 cases in Malir and 46 cases in West district.

As many as 114 cases have been reported in Matiari district of the Hyderabad division.

Recently provincial health department had reported five deaths in Sindh, four in Karachi, three of them in Central district and one in East.

Punjab health authorities today reported 174 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in province in last 24 hours. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab stated that 90 percent dengue fever cases in the province have been reported from Lahore.

“Yesterday 160 dengue fever cases reported from Lahore,” Secretary health department Imran Sikandar said. “Presently 120 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals in the province, 65 of them at the hospitals in Lahore,” top health official of the province said.