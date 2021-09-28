Punjab reports 174 dengue fever cases, most in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab health authorities have reported 174 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in province in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab has stated that 90 percent dengue fever cases in the province have been reported from Lahore.

“Yesterday 160 dengue fever cases reported from Lahore,” Secretary health department Imran Sikandar said. “Presently 120 dengue patients have been admitted in hospitals in the province, 65 of them at the hospitals in Lahore,” top health official of the province said.

“This year 1300 cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Punjab, 1077 of them reported in Lahore,” health secretary said.

A patient yesterday died of dengue fever in Islamabad. The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

As many as 207 cases of the disease have been reported during the ongoing season. Of them, 146 were reported from rural areas while 61 from urban areas.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said.