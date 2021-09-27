Dengue fever claims life in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A person died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12, had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks, the sources said, adding two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

They said 30 more citizens were diagnosed with the dengue fever over the previous 24 hours.

As many as 207 cases of the disease have been reported during the ongoing season. Of them, 146 were reported from rural areas while 61 from urban areas.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said. Most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever have been admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi.