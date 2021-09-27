Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registers 110 new dengue cases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported fresh 110 cases of dengue fever during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Khyber Teaching Hospital, as many as 879 tests were conducted to detect dengue fever over the past 24 hours.

Out of 879 tests, 110 remained positive, while 769 were negative. The hospital administration said that majority of the infected persons are residents of Peshawar. Currently, 22 patients are under treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, said the authorities.

According to sources, delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization