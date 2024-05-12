Domestic worker found dead in Karachi bungalow

KARACHI: A 16-year-old domestic worker on Sunday found dead in a bungalow located in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari area, ARY News reported.

According to the statement of the house owner, he went out for lunch, and upon returning home, he discovered that the girl, named Maria, had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

After getting information regarding the incident, the police rushed to the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Hospital for a post-mortem report.

During the media talk outside the hospital, the police officials expressed doubt over the incident of alleged suicide and disclosed that the house owner is a dentist and was outside with his family during the time of the incident.

The police stated that the girl had been working in the same house for the past year.

The police spokesperson asserted that the initial investigation and proof found from the incident site didn’t support the house owner’s claim of the girl’s suicide.

However, the officials claim to have launched an investigation into the case, asserting that the situation will be clearer after the post-mortem report.