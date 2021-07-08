9th’s maths paper leaks on social media before start of exam in Karachi

KARACHI/LARKANA: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2021 of X and IX are underway across Sindh including Karachi.

As thousands of students were preparing for their first paper of mathematics in Karachi today, the question paper got leaked out half an hour before the exam commenced at 9.30 am.

The paper of maths has gone viral on various social media platforms. Meanwhile, a paper of Biology in Larkana also got leaked and was shared on various WhatsApp groups.

Mobile phones are being freely used by the students and the visitors in the examination centres and its premises despite section 144.

It is to be noted that the Sindh Home Department has imposed Section 144 for the fair conduct of matriculation and intermediate exams across the province and declared all examination centres as ‘restricted areas.’

The Sindh authorities have decided to impose Section 144 to stop cheating and question paper leaks across the province. The general public has been banned to go inside the centres where annual examinations of matric and intermediate students are being conducted.

Under the restrictions, examination centres have been declared as restricted areas and only those admit cards and duty staff would be allowed to go inside the examination centres while usage of mobile phones during exam hours would be banned.