Matric, Inter exams: Sindh takes major step to curb cheating, paper leak

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has imposed Section 144 for the fair conduct of matriculation and intermediate exams across the province and declared all examination centres as ‘restricted areas’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh authorities have decided to impose Section 144 to stop cheating and question paper leaks across the province. General public has been banned to go inside the centres where annual examinations of matric and intermediate students are being conducted.

Under the restrictions, examination centres have been declared as restricted areas and only those admit cards and duty staff will be allowed to go inside the examination centres while usage of mobile phones during exam hours will be banned.

The decision was taken to conduct matriculation and intermediate examinations in a fair and peaceful manner, as well as maintaining the sanctity of examination premises.

The notification also read that operation of photostat machines around the examination centres have been restricted.

The station house officers (SHOs) of the concerned police stations have been directed to register complaints and take action against the violators.

Earlier in the day, question paper of mathematics got leaked out minutes after the exam commenced at 9 am in Sukkur. Before the start of the SSC examinations the other day, the physics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Yesterday, the education authorities had declared 38 centre control officers responsible for mismanagement in the organisation of annual matriculation exams in Karachi.