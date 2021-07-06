Karachi matric exams: 38 CCOs declared responsible for mismanagement

KARACHI: The education authorities have declared 38 centre control officers responsible for mismanagement in the organisation of annual matriculation exams in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah told the media that it was a conspiracy to defame the education board. He admitted that 38 centre control officers had not arrived at the examination centres on the given time.

Shah said that a probe is underway to ascertain whether the CCOs had been deliberately stopped to reach the examination centres in Karachi or the concerned officials were not informed.

The BSEK chairman said that it has been decided to suspend CCOs associated with the government schools, whereas, the officers from private schools will not be included in any assignment in the future.

READ: INTER, MATRIC STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST EXAMS IN ISLAMABAD

Shah announced that BSEK will conduct exams again in some centres included in the general group, however, the final decision will be taken after holding consultation with the officers.

Sources said that an organised mafia to promote cheating culture had stopped CCOs from timely arriving at the examination centres.

A student who appeared in the matric exams in Sukkur revealed that he observed new techniques to promote cheating as the children of influential persons have been provided mobile phones to get help for solving their exam papers.

READ: MATRIC’S MATHS PAPER LEAKS MINUTES AFTER START OF EXAM IN SUKKUR

The student added that they have also provided cellphones despite it is banned for students to carry while appearing in the exams. He revealed that they have been informed to hide the mobile phones before the visits of the administrative teams and board officials.

It was learnt that both private schools and the provincial education department were involved in cheating during examinations of 9th and 10th classes across Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had to extend the duration of the matric exam on Monday after class 10 paper could not be delivered at various examination centres in the city, hours after its commencement at 9:30 am.

READ: PAPER DELIVERED TO ALL EXAMINATION CENTRES BEFORE TIME TODAY: MATRIC BOARD

The physics questionnaire could not be delivered to examination centres setup at private schools in Dhoraji, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Korangi areas despite the official time of commencement at 9:30 am.

Mismanagement was also witnessed during the first paper of class 10 in Karachi after it emerged that the matric paper was leaked online.

The Physics questionnaire for class 10 was leaked on social media at 9:34 am, four minutes after the matric exam was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am besides also the circulation of the solved Physics paper on social media.