Matric’s maths paper leaks minutes after start of exam in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2021 of IX and X graders are underway across Sindh.

As thousands of students sat their mathematics paper in Sukkur today, the question paper got leaked out minutes after the exam commenced at 9 am.

Before the start of the SSC examinations the other day, the physics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Responding to a Twitter user about the leaked paper issue, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said he was looking into the matter.

However, he added, educational boards were not under his control, and that he had schools and colleges departments.