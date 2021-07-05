Class 10 physics paper leaked online in Karachi

KARACHI: Mismanagement remained high during the first paper of class 10 in Karachi after it emerged that the matric paper was leaked online, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The Physics paper for class 10 was leaked on social media at 9:34 am, four minutes after the matric exam was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am besides also the circulation of the solved Physics paper on social media.

Reports also emerged from separate examination centres regarding a delay in the arrival of papers as Children Education Centre in North Nazimabad and other centres in New Karachi, North Karachi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Hub areas received papers with a delay of upto an hour.

Moreover, violations of COVID SOPs were also reported from various centres.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali and controller examination Muhammad Ali visited various examination centres and examined the process.

Responding to the complaints in a media talk, the BSEK chairman warned of strict action if reports of matric paper being leaked online proved accurate.

He further said that it may be possible that schools would have made a delay in receiving papers causing a delayed distribution of it among students at the centres.

Ashraf Ali further warned that the superintendent of the examination centre would be suspended in case of violation of COVID SOPs during the paper.

According to BSEK officials, a total number of 348,249 students will appear in the annual examinations. The paper will start at 9.30 in the morning and will end at 11.30. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours.

The officials also informed that overall 438 examination centres have been established in the city. Section 144 has been imposed in the surrounding areas of the examination centres. All photo state shops all closed.

According to the schedule, the science group exams will be conducted in the morning, while general group matric exam will be held in the evening shift.

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects.