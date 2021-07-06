Inter, matric students protest against exams in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A large number of matriculation and intermediate students staged a protest demonstration in Islamabad on Tuesday to press the government to cancel their annual examinations.

The students gathered outside the National Press Club (NPC) demanding that the government defer their exams.

“We will continue our protest until the government cancels the exams,” one of the protesting students said, adding they were not ready for the exams and forcing them to sit the exams was unfair.

Last week, students had held a protest outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) against in-person examinations for classes nine to 12.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, however, cleared that no student would be promoted to the next class without examinations this year. Talking to the media here in Lahore, the federal education minister said that neither exams would be cancelled nor postponed this year.

“Let me make it clear that this year nobody will be promoted without exams,” he said.

Putting an end to speculation about cancellation of exams, Shafqat advised students to focus on exams as exams are going ahead as announced.