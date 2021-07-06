Paper delivered to all examination centres before time today: matric board

KARACHI: Controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Tuesday said that papers have been delivered at all examination centres for general group exam today before time, a day after massive mismanagement was witnessed during the papers, ARY NEWS reported.

“Exams of Arabic and Persian courses for the general group are scheduled today,” said the controller who added that questionnaires have been delivered before the scheduled timing of 2:30 pm.

He said that nearly 800 students will appear in both papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had to extend the duration of the matric exam on Monday after class 10 paper could not be delivered at various examination centres in the city, hours after its commencement at 9:30 am.

The physics questionnaire could not be delivered to examination centres setup at private schools in Dhoraji, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Korangi areas despite the official time of commencement at 9:30 am.

Mismanagement was also witnessed during the first paper of class 10 in Karachi after it emerged that the matric paper was leaked online.

The Physics questionnaire for class 10 was leaked on social media at 9:34 am, four minutes after the matric exam was scheduled to begin at 9:30 am besides also the circulation of the solved Physics paper on social media.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali and controller examination Muhammad Ali visited various examination centres and examined the process.