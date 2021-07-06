Matric exams: Sindh govt bars examiners from using mobile phones

KARACHI: In a desperate bid to stop cheating during ongoing matric exams, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Universities and Boards, Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, has announced that there would be a complete ban on using mobile phones for examination staff.

Taking strict notice of cheating during matric exams, Khurho said that the government has decided to bar examination staff and students from using mobile phones and internet devices.

“The board staffer, invigilators, externals and internal examiners and students will not be allowed to use mobile phones”, he said, adding that students have also been prohibited from bringing cellphones to examination centres.

Speaking on the issue of leaked paper, he said that a probe was underway.

He also directed police to strictly enforce Section 144 within the limits of examination centers.

Earlier today, question paper of mathematics got leaked out minutes after the exam commenced at 9 am in Sukkur.

Before the start of the SSC examinations the other day, the physics paper was leaked on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

In Karachi, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) had to extend the duration of the matric exam on Monday after class 10 paper could not be delivered at various examination centres in the city, hours after its commencement at 9:30 am.

The physics questionnaire could not be delivered to examination centres setup at private schools in Dhoraji, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi and Korangi areas despite the official time of commencement at 9:30 am.

The education authorities today have declared 38 centre control officers responsible for mismanagement in the organisation of annual matriculation exams in Karachi.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah told the media that it was a conspiracy to defame the education board. He admitted that 38 centre control officers had not arrived at the examination centres on the given time.