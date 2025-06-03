‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ trailer shows Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell in romantic fantasy

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romance film starring Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell.

Margot Robbie plays one of the two strangers at the heart of this tale. Colin Farrell joins her in the lead role.

The film is directed by Kogonada, who is known for his unique visual style and gentle storytelling. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey brings together a strong cast, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Lily Rabe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater.

This is Margot Robbie’s first acting role since her major success in Barbie in 2023. She has since worked behind the scenes as a producer on several projects.

Now, she returns to the screen in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which explores themes of memory, magic and unexpected love.

Colin Farrell, who last appeared in the HBO series The Penguin, describes the film as a love story with a twist. “It’s kind of a love story, but not a very typical one,” he said. “It’s grounded in the real world, but there’s also a sense of magic and wonder.”

This is not the first time Farrell has worked with Kogonada and Turner-Smith. The three previously collaborated on the science fiction film After Yang.

Now, in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, they dive into a story filled with magical realism and emotional depth.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell bring charm and emotion to their roles. With Kogonada’s direction and Seth Reiss’s script, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey promises to be a moving experience.

The film is set to open in cinemas on 19 September 2025.

