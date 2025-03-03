web analytics
From sculptural, shiny gowns to props: A look Oscars 2025 red carpet fashion

‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

‘A Complete Unknown’ star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while ‘The Brutalist’ best-supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Demi Moore, favoured to win best actress for ‘The Substance’, won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, a favourite to win best supporting actress for her turn in ‘Emilia Perez’, wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

‘A Complete Unknown’ best supporting actress nominee Monica Barbaro won a voluminous high-waisted pink skirt with a sparkly top.

Halle Berry wore a strapless silver gown with shiny small tiles running down the dress, while Gal Gadot chose a bright red gown with a full skirt.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O’Brien sported one. But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

‘A Complete Unknown’ best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet chose a lemon yellow suit and shirt.

Colman Domingo, nominated for best actor for ‘Sing Sing’, amped up his look with a bright red jacket and shirt and black lapels to go with the black trousers.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, ‘Porcelain War’, carried a small dog in his arms.

