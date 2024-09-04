‘A Minecraft Movie’ trailer: Jack Black, Jason Momoa meet video game world

Warner Bros. dropped the first trailer for “A Minecraft Movie,” based on the popular sandbox game which allows players to be creative and build cities.

Directed by Jared Hess, the movie stars Hollywood actors Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen and Jennifer Coolidge.

The movie, backed by Warner Bros. and Legendary, is set to hit theatres on April 4, 2025.

The first footage of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ shows Jack Black and Jason Momoa meeting pilgins and creepers after ending up in the fantasy universe.

The Hollywood star is seen proclaiming, “I… am Steve,” as the rest of the cast, who have been transported into the video game world, show their irritation.

Danielle Brooks, who starred in the movie, in an interview, opened up on the stunts for the movie.

“I’ve been harnessed a few times. It’s mostly the combat and learning these moves. And I’ve got a weapon, I’ll you that much. Danger, danger! But it’s really Jack Black, he’s the one who is doing the heavy lifting here. He’s doing some flying and having all techno-fire coming behind him,” she added.

It is to be noted here that Netflix in May joined hands with Mojang Studios to create an animated TV series based on the Minecraft franchise.

While details regarding the series have been kept under wraps, it was announced that the series will feature an original story with new characters to show the Minecraft world in a fresh way.

Netflix’s WildBrain studio will be responsible for the animation for Minecraft.

Created by Markus Persson, Minecraft game was released in 2009. Later, Jens Bergenstein took over the development after the title was made more widely available in 2011.

The game holds the record of the best-selling video game in history, having sold over 300 million copies and an estimated 140 million monthly active players as of last year.