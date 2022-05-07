A.R. Rahman shares daughter Khatija Rahman’s wedding video

The video of the wedding Khatija Rahman, daughter of Indian Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, with Riyasdeen Shaik is viral.

The 12-minute viral video was shared by the legendary music composer on social media application Instagram.

“Khatija and Riaz’s reception,” his caption read. The clip has millions of views with thousands of likes. Netizens congratulated the couple with their comments.

The musician was lauded for keeping the event an intimate one.

Khatija Rahman married Riyasdeen Shaik – an audio engineer- a few days ago. Her father shared the wedding picture on the picture and video-sharing social media platform.

He, his wife Saira, his younger daughter Raheema and son Ameen were seen in the picture beside the married couple. There was his late mother’s portrait near the seating area to complete the family picture.

“May the Almighty bless the couple..thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love,” he wrote.

His daughter also posted a click of her marriage on Instagram. She wrote it was the most-awaited day of her life.

They got engaged in December last year.

“With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer,” she wrote.

Khatija added: “The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

