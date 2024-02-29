AR Rahman dubs Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ as ‘Malayalam’s Lawrence of Arabia’

Indian music maestro, AR Rahman further elevated the hype around Prithviraj Sukumaran’s hotly-anticipated ‘Aadujeevitham’ or ‘The Goat Life’, dubbing it to be Malayalam cinema’s ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.

AR Rahman drew comparisons between his comeback Malayalam film ‘Aadujeevitham’, the first in more than three decades, and the Oscar-winning biographical epic ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.

During his recent appearance at an event, the ‘Jai Ho’ hitmaker spoke about the film and said, “Mr Blessy and team have made a Malayalam Lawrence of Arabia.”

He continued, “I am coming back to Malayalam cinema after Yoddha (1992). I did a small movie [Malayankunju] with Fahadh Faasil before. But this is truly a composer’s film as there are so many emotions to convey through music.”

“I feel honoured to work with Blessy, Benyamin, Prithviraj and the whole team. They have all given their soul to the movie. Looking at them reaffirms my faith in cinema,” Rahman added.

Adapted from the same-titled Malayalam novel by Benyamin, the survival drama is written and directed by National Film Award-winning filmmaker Blessy, who is also co-producer with Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams.

Notably, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-led ‘The Goat Life’, titled ‘Aadujeevitham’ in Malayalam, which has been in development since 2009, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 28.