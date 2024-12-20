IHC seeks details of PM, foreign minister’s visits concerning Aafia Siddiqui case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought details of PM Sharif and FM Ishaq Dar’s foreign visits, including those related to the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the United States (US).

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq took up the plea filed by Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui seeking the release of her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the US.

Dr. Fowzia, along with her lawyer Imran Shafiq, former senator Mushtaq, and other representatives, appeared via video link.

Additional Attorney General and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials also attended the hearing, while Dr. Aafia’s lawyer in US, Mr. Clive Smith, submitted a declaration in court.

Mr. Clive Smith’s declaration was appreciated by the court, which directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to handle the matter at the diplomatic level.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan inquired why the ambassador was not involved in the Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s issue.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the court that no response had been received from the U.S. President regarding a letter written by PM Shehbaz Sharif about Dr. Aafia’s case.

The court expressed concerns about the lack of response and emphasized that the Pakistani ambassador in the US should have arranged a meeting with the Biden administration regarding the issue.

IHC while adjourning the further hearing on the case until January 13 has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit detailed reports on the visits of the premier and foreign minister concerning Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case.