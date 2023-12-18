‘Dr Aafia Siddiqui sexually abused in US jail’, reveals Talha Mahmood

Former federal minister and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Senator Talha Mahmood on Monday revealed that incarcerated Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui told him she was sexually abused in US jail multiple times.

On December 4, Senator Talha Mahmood was also in the meeting between Aafia Siddiqui and Fowzia Siddiqui which continued for 44 minutes.

Aafia Siddiqui complained about the behaviour of jail administration and sexual abuse during the recent meeting, Senator Talha Mahmood said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

“She repeatedly named a US official named J. Rebin during the meeting and upon inquiry it was found 30 complaints had already been filed against him out of which 9 proved right.”

Senator Talha Mahmood said the best lawyers have been hired now to fight Aafia Siddiqui’s case in the US.

Read more: Fowzia fails to meet Aafia Siddiqui as jail authorities ‘lost’ key of cell

The JUI-F leader said, that because of the incompetence and corruption, Pakistan is facing the current crises and went back politically.

Mahmood was of the view that there was no need to impeach the former prime minister and the PTI founder and expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the 13-party coalition government.

Responding to a question, Senator Talha Mahmood said political parties need funds, but it is wrong to call him JUI-F’s ‘ATM machine’.