Fowzia fails to meet Aafia Siddiqui as jail authorities 'lost' key of cell

TEXAS: Dr Fowzia failed to meet her incarcerated sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in Fort Worth, the United States on Sunday.

According to the details, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui is in America these days and has taken official permission from government officials in Washington to meet her sister. Still, despite this, she was unable to meet Aafia Siddiqui.

In a video statement, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui said she reached the jail but could not meet Aafia Siddiqui as the staff ‘misplaced’ the prison key.

“Aafia was in front of me, but I was not allowed to meet her.”

It is to be noted that Fowzia Siddiqui met Aafia in May, earlier this year, for the first time after 20 years of imprisonment in US.

In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to al Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to US media reports at the time.

US officials alleged that when the Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes that referred to a mass casualty attack, and a list of US landmarks.

