Pakistan govt rejects proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakil Afridi

ISLAMABAD: The federal government told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) its position on the proposal to exchange Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release for Shakil Afridi’s handover, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the government of Pakistan turned down the possibility of exchanging Dr Aafia Siddiqui for Shakil Afridi, stating that the proposal is not feasible.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the case hearing concerning Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release and return to Pakistan.

Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogal informed the court that the proposal to exchange Dr Aafia’s release for Shakil Afridi’s handover is not practical.

This suggestion was made by Dr Aafia’s U.S lawyer, Clive Smith.

Read More: Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition rejected by US, IHC told

The Additional Attorney General also expressed concerns about certain points in the petition filed in the U.S regarding Dr Aafia’s case.

Justice Sardar Ijaz was surprised by the government’s shift in stance regarding the petition.

The court has asked the government to respond to objections related to Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release next week.

Justice Sardar Ijaz directed the Additional Attorney General to consult with the government and clarify the objections in the petition.

The Additional Attorney General stated that both Shakil Afridi and Dr Aafia Siddiqui are Pakistani citizens, and there is no agreement between Pakistan and the U.S regarding the exchange of prisoners.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan questioned why Shakil Afridi is important to the U.S The court was informed that Shakil Afridi has been convicted, and his appeal is pending in the Peshawar High Court.

Fouzia Siddiqui’s (Aafia’s Sister) lawyer stated that Shakil Afridi is accused of espionage and aiding others.

The Additional Attorney General responded that the government submitted a reply on February 19, stating that President Biden had rejected the request but did not respond to the letter.

Justice Sardar Ijaz remarked that the White House did not even acknowledge the letter, questioning what diplomatic norms are followed when one country writes to another.

The court has asked the Additional Attorney General to consult the government and provide a response by next Friday. The hearing has been adjourned until next Friday.