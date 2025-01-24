Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition rejected by US, IHC told

Former US president Joe Biden rejected Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition and refused to sign prisoners’ exchange pact with Pakistan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Friday.

IHC Judge, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of case regarding Dr Aafia Siddiqui languishing in US jail.

Aafia’s sister Dr Fauzia Siddiqui along with her US lawyer Clive Smith attended the court hearing through a video link.

Read more: Dr. Aafia case: MoFA directed to approach US ambassador in Pakistan

The lawyer from petitioner Imran Shafiq and Additional Attorney General were also present during the hearing of the case.

The court observed that US president Biden had pardoned his son but denied the same to the Pakistani prisoner.

A detailed report of prime minister and foreign minister’s foreign tours was also submitted in the court.

Read more: Aafia Siddiqui meets her sister Dr. Fowzia after 20 years

It is to be noted that Fowzia Siddiqui met Aafia in May, earlier this year, for the first time after 20 years of imprisonment in US.

In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to al Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to US media reports at the time.

US officials alleged that when the Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes that referred to a mass casualty attack, and a list of US landmarks.