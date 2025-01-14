Dr. Aafia case: MoFA directed to approach US ambassador in Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach US ambassador in Pakistan to inquire that why Prime Minister’s letter to US President for the release of Dr. Aafia Saddiqui was not answered.

In a written order regarding the hearing on Dr. Aafia release case, the IHC has directed MoFA to approach US Ambassador in Pakistan to inquire into the reason as to why the White House has not responded to the Prime Minister’s letter in an apparent disregard of the diplomatic norms.

IHC directed MoFA to ensure that the contact with the US Ambassador is made no later than close of business tomorrow.

IHC further said “In its reply, MoFA will also add a section in relation to the compliance of this order and the response of the US Ambassador in this regard.”

The court said, “MoFA states that the Government has still not received a reply to the Prime Minister’s letter to President Joe Biden for Aafia’s pardon. That is rather unusual, given the diplomatic norms as Mr. Smith reminds MoFA during the hearing.”

“MoFA states that a reminder was sent by the Pakistan Embassy but apparently no reply to that reminder has been given either. MoFA is directed to place a copy of that reminder along with the reply mentioned in the preceding para on record”, added the court order.

Earlier, in a hearing Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought details of PM Sharif and FM Ishaq Dar’s foreign visits, including those related to the release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the United States (US).

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq took up the plea filed by Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui seeking the release of her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from the US.

Dr. Fowzia, along with her lawyer Imran Shafiq, former senator Mushtaq, and other representatives, appeared via video link.

Additional Attorney General and Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials also attended the hearing, while Dr. Aafia’s lawyer in US, Mr. Clive Smith, submitted a declaration in court.

Mr. Clive Smith’s declaration was appreciated by the court, which directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to handle the matter at the diplomatic level.