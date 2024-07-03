A girl doesn’t want love but luxury and security: Aagha Ali

Actor-singer Aagha Ali has found himself in yet another controversy, as he shared his thoughts on women of today, preferring luxury and security over love.

During a recent comedy show outing, with host and actor Imran Ashraf, Aagha Ali opened up on his journey, from being a ‘lover boy’ to a ‘Sabar (patient) boy’.

Hinting that he was ‘whole-heartedly invested in a relationship’, Ali said that he learned to ‘stay patient’ through the times.

He went on to spill some ‘facts’, rather claiming, “I might offend someone but that’s a fact. Love is not what a girl of today, who has the slightest knowledge, would want, rather she wants security, a certain level of luxury, and a man who makes her feel safe in every way possible and fulfils all her wishes – which is her right.”

“That’s why I tell every guy to focus on their life first because if you are well-settled, earning well, and are respected in society, you can get any girl,” he added, sharing a piece of advice for guys. “It is a fact, that’s why I suggest every man, be able to have that package and then think about love because you should be able to pay your partner’s bills first before giving her your heart.”

On a personal front, Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf during the Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020. Rumours regarding their separation have been rife since last year, but neither of the two have ever commented on the matter.

