Aamir Khan drops major update on ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ sequel

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has dropped a major update on the sequel of the cult comedy flick ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, starring him and Salman Khan.

Bollywood’s three Khans, Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman broke the internet recently, when they came together for the first time, to set the stage at Anant Mukesh Ambani’s pre-wedding bash with his fiance Radhika Merchant on fire.

The Bollywood fans were beyond excited to see all the three biggest superstars in one frame and demanded to witness their magic together in a big screen feature.

Speaking about the same during a recent Instagram live session on his birthday, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor said, “I also think that the three of us should work on a film together. And when we were together – me, Salman and Shah Rukh – we talked about this during our careers, the three of us should try to work in a film together. For us, and also for our audience.”

“Now let’s see what happens ahead. I hope we get a good story so we get to do this. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other. It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely the right time. This is the right time,” he added.

Aamir, who shared the screen with Salman 30 years ago in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, also gave an update on its sequel. He stated, “I have just learnt that Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

He continued, “This news is completely fresh. He has just started so we can’t show too much excitement. I’m glad that he is thinking about it because I think it will be a great film for all of us to do and for the audiences to watch.”

Notably, Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult hit ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ also featured Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles.

