Aamir Khan apologized to Rani Mukerji

Bollywood actor and director Aamir Khan apologized to his fellow actor Rani Mukerji for not trusting her vocal skills while working on their film ‘Ghulam‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Hichki’ star is one of the most versatile actors of this generation. Her acting skills and unique voice make her different from other stars today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranimukherjee chopra🔵 (@ranimukherjeeeofficial)

The ‘Mardaani‘ star made her Bollywood debut in ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat‘. Although it was a flop, it kept her career going.

The celebrity got her big break in the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Ghulam‘ in 1998. The film became well known because of the memorable song ‘Aati Kya Khandala‘.

But it was a different experience for her as she had to compromise her vocal skills. In an interview with an Indian news website, she recalled Aamir Khan, Mukesh Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt wanting to get her voice dubbed by an artiste.

She claimed that Aamir Khan told him no stone should be left unturned in making the film successful.

“We should do anything for the betterment of the film,” she said, adding that she had no option but to obey as she was a newbie then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranimukherjee chopra🔵 (@ranimukherjeeeofficial)

Moreover, she recalled the ‘3 Idiots‘ star told her that having a voice dubbed was okay as late-great actor Sridevi had hers in many films.

‘Ghulam‘ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH)‘ were filmed together. She revealed that director Karan Johar asked her if she was ok with her voice being dubbed.

Related – Rani Mukerji manifests an old-school, romance saga with Shahrukh Khan

“I told him that they thought my voice was not good. He asked me whether I had dubbed for my first film. He asked me if I had any issues with dubbing at all. He told me to dub for KKHH. Karan took that decision, and that sort of changed everything for me. ‘KKHH‘ was such a popular film. Everyone saw it. There was acceptance for my voice,” she said.

The actor said Aamir Khan called her and apologized for having her voice dubbed.

“I remember Aamir calling me after watching ‘KKHH‘, saying, ‘Babes I think we made a huge mistake by dubbing your voice. And your voice is really good.’ For me, that was a really amazing moment, since I respect him so much. The fact that he called and said that they had made a mistake was a big thing for me as a newcomer,” she said.