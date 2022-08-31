Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan bears responsibility of ‘manmade’ disaster

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ ends the three-week run at Box Office with over INR100 crores still in losses.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sophomore collaboration went out of the theatres at the end of the past weekend, with the total grossing for the entire run amounting to INR60 crore. As the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ bear massive losses due to the Box Office failure, the A-list actor has taken a critical decision to compensate.

According to a report from an India-based media outlet, Khan has decided to let go of his remuneration for the film in order to ease up the loss amount of over INR100 crore.

Citing a source close to the development, the publication reported, “If Aamir Khan decides to charge his acting fees, Viacom 18 Studios would have entailed losses of nearly Rs. 100 crores.”

“However, that loss is something that Aamir Khan has decided to absorb himself. Now, the producer will lose nominal money,” stated the source.

The mentioned person also told the outlet that the ‘Taare Zameen Par’ actor has given four years to the film and did not make ‘a single penny’ from it. “His opportunity cost on Laal Singh Chaddha is upwards of Rs. 100 crores, but he has decided to absorb all the losses taking the complete blame of failure on himself.”

Director Advait Chandan has helmed the romance drama, which is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. The title follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle.

The star cast of the Bollywood movie includes the ‘3 Idiots’ duo along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ of Khan was released with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on August 11, the festival weekend.



