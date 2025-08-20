Aamir Khan’s brother makes bombshell allegations against him

After accusing his family of imprisonment, former Bollywood actor Faissal Khan has levelled serious allegations on brother Aamir Khan.

In an explosive press conference, Faissal Khan, best known for his performance in‘Mela’ (2000) alongside elder brother Aamir, opened up on his strained relationship with the family, claiming that they pressured him to marry his maternal aunt.

“My family was pressuring me to marry my aunt, my mother’s first cousin. I never wanted that, but from that time, they started putting pressure on me to get married,” he told the media.

“I was focused on my work and not interested at all,” Khan continued. “Because of this, I had many arguments with my family. So I started living away from them, because whenever I met them, there would be fights about this, and I really don’t like fighting.”

“My family got angry, and my mother got angry, because I refused to marry my aunt,” he reiterated.

“When I got upset with my family, I wrote a letter. I wrote about every family member’s story,” Khan added and alleged, “Nikkhat, my elder sister, got married three times. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He was having an affair with Jessica Hines, and they even have an illegitimate child out of wedlock. At that time, he was living in with Kiran.”

“I wrote all this in the letter, so they became angry with me. Then everyone turned against me and said, ‘Declare him mad’,” he concluded.

