Aamir Khan denies Sonam Wangchuk inspired Rancho amid backlash

Aamir Khan has dismissed the long-standing belief that his iconic 3 Idiots character Rancho was inspired by educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk amid backlash over his silence on Wangchuk hunger strike.

Speaking during a post-screening conversation at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF), where Lagaan was showcased as the closing night film, Aamir addressed audience questions about 3 Idiots and Wangchuk, whose life has often been linked to the film’s protagonist.

Calling the claim a misconception, Aamir said the filmmakers were unaware of Wangchuk while making the 2009 blockbuster.

“No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. Neither Raju nor Abhijat, who are the two writers, knew about Mr Sonam,” Aamir said.

The actor was referring to director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi. Aamir added that while Wangchuk did not inspire the character, he has immense respect for the education reformer’s work.

“All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast,” the actor said.

The clarification comes days after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam in 3 Idiots, shared a video urging people to support Wangchuk.

In the clip, Omi claimed that Aamir’s on-screen character, Phunsukh Wangdu – who is revealed to be the real identity of Rancho in the film – was inspired by Wangchuk and appealed for public attention to the activist’s deteriorating health.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28. He joined a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that began over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and has since expanded into a broader movement demanding reforms in India’s examination system.