Aamir Khan reveals how much he charges for films

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has revealed surprising details about how he earns money from films.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Khan, known for his perfectionism and business acumen, is considered one of the biggest stars of the current generation of Bollywood actors.

Recently, Aamir Khan revealed how he went for a profit-sharing model to ensure cinema remains the ultimate winner.

“What really works in my favour is that I don’t load my fees on the film’s budget. See, my films can get done in Rs 10-20 crores, and that much money my films would make anyway,” the Bollywood star said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

He mentioned that he does not charge any fee for making films instead, he takes a share in the film’s profits.

Read more: Aamir Khan makes shocking admission about Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’

“Since I earn money in the profit-share model, it is almost like the old way of artists earning money. They would perform on the roads, and collect money from the onlookers by going around with an upturned hat. If they like it, they can give whatever they deem fit, and if they don’t like it, they can walk away,” Aamir Khan said.

According to the Bollywood superstar, he does not get any money if his film fails at the box office.

“If my film runs, I earn, and if the film doesn’t run, I don’t earn. I don’t take salary…” Aamir Khan said.

Citing the example of his blockbuster film ‘3 Idiots,’ Khan said, “So many of you saw the film, recommended it to your friends and family, rewatched it, and ensured the film earned a lot of money. So, I too got a share from those profits. Basically, my earnings is solely dependent on the film getting appreciated and finding its audience.”