Aamir Khan makes shocking admission about Junaid Khan’s ‘Loveyapa’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has addressed the box office performance of his son Junaid Khan’s film ‘Loveyapa.’

Khan made his debut with ‘Maharaj’ which received critical acclaim from the audience and critics.

However, his recent film ‘Loveyapa’ failed to make an impact at the box office.

Speaking about the film’s performance, Junaid Khan’s father and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan revealed that he was stressed about its release despite having no involvement in the project.

The Bollywood actor admitted that the film did not work at the box office.

“Junaid’s film Loveyapa didn’t work unfortunately. I am sad about that. I think the film is good and Junaid also did good work in the film but it didn’t work and as a father I was 10 times more stressed for Junaid’s film than what I am for my own films,” Aamir Khan said.

The Bollywood actor recalled getting stressed two weeks before the release of ‘Loveyapa.’

“I was sitting at the window and thinking, ‘Why am I stressed? It isn’t even my film.’ I neither produced or directed the film. I haven’t been on the set once. I was just watching it all from afar but my heart was pumping,” he said.

However, the Bollywood superstar expressed hope that Junaid Khan will learn from his experience from the film.

“Junaid is young, intelligent and he has got a lot of energy. He has got a lot of positivity so he will find his way,” Aamir Khan said.

It is to be noted here that ‘Loveyapa,’ co-starring Junaid Khan with Khushi Kapoor, was released on February 7 in a box office clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravikumar.’

The film collected INR9.4 crore worldwide within 16 days of its release.